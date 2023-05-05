News you can trust since 1838
The children at Orchard Fields Community School in Banbury had a lovely time celebrating the King's Coronation.

Photos: Banbury gets ready to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

Send your photos to [email protected]

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:48 BST

Thousands of people across the Banbury area will be celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III over the bank holiday weekend.

To celebrate the historic moment on Saturday May 6, local councils and venues across the region will be hosting garden parties, picnics, and get-togethers.

In Banbury, the town council has pulled out all the stops and put together a huge party in the town’s Spiceball Park.

To find our more about the events, click here: Coronation weekend: Where to celebrate the coronation in and around Banbury

In the meantime, here are some photos of people enjoying the build-up to the event - send your photos to [email protected] and we will add them to the gallery.

Nellie & Dove has decorated its Deddington Boutique, ready for the grand Coronation of the King this weekend. The business has put on displays for other events - and this year, staff have created a palace balcony, clad in red velvet with golden fringing, with a royal cardboard cutout!

Excitement is in the air at Glebefields Care Home in Drayton Village, Banbury where residents and staff have been busy making Coronation-themed decorations in preparation for the King’s Coronation and their special Community Afternoon Tea today (May 5). Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and came up with a variety of pre coronation themed activities to create stunning crafts that are fit for royalty. Nisha Shaji, general manager at Glebefields said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time getting the home ready for the weekends Coronation celebrations, it’s going to be such a momentous occasion. Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It is so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

The children at Orchard Fields Community School in Banbury had a lovely time celebrating the King's Coronation. The students received special King's certificates from great achievements across the year and received a children's books telling the story of his life. The children in the photo are (from top left to bottom right): Jason, (King Charles III!), Warren, Jamiah, Kacie, Jakub, Asher, Anaya, Jacob, Aimee, Aisha, Zainab, Antonia, Nicolas, Corey

Staff and residents at Glebefields Care Home in Drayton Village, Banbury put their heads together and came up with a variety of pre coronation themed activities to create stunning crafts that are fit for royalty.

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationBanbury