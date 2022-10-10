The event has been going since 2010 raised over £19,500. The total so far this year is £1,437, with some more sponsorship money to come in.

The race is a 5km route, which starts and finishes at the Sun Inn, Hook Norton, where refreshments are kindly donated by Becs and her team for all runners.

It's a real community event, supported by the local firemen, the brewery, the village shop, the Gate Hangs High and the village newsletter - and of course the runners! This year there were 150 entrants from Hook Norton and surrounding villages - men, women, children and dogs - and Ptolemy, who romped home to win his medal and prize (a cabbage) in the tortoise category!

The runners were aged 0 to 75 - and the overall winner for the second year running, was 14-year-old Leila Denne.

