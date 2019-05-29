Photography exhibition and skydive to mark Horton fundraising campaign

The charity that raises funds for the Horton General Hospital is launching an exciting new fundraising drive next week.

The Horton Charity Challenge starts off with a ‘meet the team’ evening at 6pm on Monday at the Horton’s restaurant, where a new photography exhibition will be unveiled.

Horton General Hospital Charity head of fundraising Eleanor Jones said: “The Banbury community has always been fantastically supportive of their local hospital, organising events, taking part in challenges and giving generously.

“We hope this challenge will inspire even more people to make a difference for patients and staff.”

The new exhibition celebrates hospital staff with a wide range of previously unseen pictures of them at work.

The charity team will be out and about in the Horton every day next week, which ends with a brave team of daredevils taking to the skies for the first ever ‘Horton skydive’.

Ms Jones added: “You can read about all of our events, download a fundraising pack or simply make a donation on our website www.hospitalcharity.co.uk/horton.

“To know anything more about our fundraising, please get in touch with the team on 01295 229 922 or via charity@ouh.nhs.uk . We’d love to hear from any businesses, groups, clubs or individuals who’d like to get involved.”

The charity raises funds to buy additional specialist equipment and make the hospital more comfortable for patients and staff.

Recently the charity has funded a state-of-the-art 3D echo scanner, which will make a difference to thousands of heart patients, as well as new monitors for the children’s ward and an extension of the service at the Brodey Cancer Centre.