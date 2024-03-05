Photographs showing beauty and character of Banbury unveiled at railway station

A series of residents’ photographs showing the beauty and character of Banbury have been unveiled at the town’s railway station.
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT
The photographs, displayed on the stairs to the platforms, were chosen as part of a competition held by Banbury BID and Chiltern Railways that asked residents to submit pictures that celebrate the town.

The winners of the competition were Aga Dubik, Chris Lewis, Denes Dobai, Karen Stapley, Karl Newholm, Mags Harris, Neil Simmons and Alexis Dubus.

Photographer Mags Harris added: “This is not an everyday occurrence! As a long-time train lover and trainspotter from my younger years with my dad, it’s wonderful to be featured.”

Clockwatching by Neil Simmons and Engulfed by Colours by Aga DubikClockwatching by Neil Simmons and Engulfed by Colours by Aga Dubik
Clockwatching by Neil Simmons and Engulfed by Colours by Aga Dubik

A spokesperson for Banbury BID said: “Banbury BID and Chiltern Railways are proud to support and promote local talent through this exciting project, bringing a touch of art and inspiration to the daily commute of train passengers.”

"We would like to thank all of those who entered and congratulate those who had their photos chosen.”

