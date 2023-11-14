Photographer snaps rarely-seen otters at home in the water in Banbury town centre

A photographer has taken pictures of rarely-seen otters, quite at home in the water in Banbury town centre.

Terry Tuite lives on a narrowboat so is in a good position to see wildlife. However it was only last week that he saw his first otters in Banbury.

"I first encountered otters a while back making a right commotion under my narrowboat Daydreams moored at Somerton Wharf,” he said.

“Apparently they move between the Cherwell and the Oxford canal. This is the first time that I have been able to photograph them, purely by chance as I was photographing something else to send to a WhatsApp group.

One of Terry Tuite's super pictures of otters in the River Cherwell at Banbury

"But there was the otter diving and feeding. I stayed on the suspension bridge to the leisure centre for some time waiting for it to surface again as it moved upstream.”