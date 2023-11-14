Photographer snaps rarely-seen otters at home in the water in Banbury town centre
Terry Tuite lives on a narrowboat so is in a good position to see wildlife. However it was only last week that he saw his first otters in Banbury.
"I first encountered otters a while back making a right commotion under my narrowboat Daydreams moored at Somerton Wharf,” he said.
“Apparently they move between the Cherwell and the Oxford canal. This is the first time that I have been able to photograph them, purely by chance as I was photographing something else to send to a WhatsApp group.
"But there was the otter diving and feeding. I stayed on the suspension bridge to the leisure centre for some time waiting for it to surface again as it moved upstream.”
Otters live on fish and invertebrates. They make their homes (holts) under tree roots, lined with moss and grass.