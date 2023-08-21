News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Plenty of happy faces packed out the market place for Banbury's Food and Drink Festival.Plenty of happy faces packed out the market place for Banbury's Food and Drink Festival.
Plenty of happy faces packed out the market place for Banbury's Food and Drink Festival.

Photo gallery: Thousands of visitors pack out market place for Banbury's Food and Drink Festival

Banbury’s market place saw thousands of visitors on Sunday (August 20) for the return of the popular Food and Drink Festival.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

Food and drinks from around the world were on offer, and celebrity chef Paul Da Costa Greaves captivated audiences with three demonstrations, giving fans new ideas for fabulous meals.

The event was organised by Banbury Town Council from 10.30am until 4.30pm with free admission, making it a fun, family-friendly Sunday day-out.

All-day music by local performers provided background entertainment, and tables and chairs were available for those who chose to make the most of the weather and dine alfresco.

Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: "The food fair is one of Banbury’s most popular events and attracts many thousands of people.

"It celebrates everything good about food and drink. There is a saying that nothing brings people together more than good food, and we saw the truth of that at the food fair."

Food fans enjoyed the three demonstrations by chef Paul Da Costa Greaves.

1. Food and Drink Festival

Food fans enjoyed the three demonstrations by chef Paul Da Costa Greaves. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The good weather ensured many visitors were able to enjoy alfresco dining.

2. Food and Drink Festival

The good weather ensured many visitors were able to enjoy alfresco dining. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Over a 100 stalls crammed into the busy market place.

3. Food and Drink Festival

Over a 100 stalls crammed into the busy market place. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Visitors to the festival were able to enjoy tastes from around the world.

4. Food and Drink Festival

Visitors to the festival were able to enjoy tastes from around the world. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FoodBanbury Town Council