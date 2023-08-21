Photo gallery: Thousands of visitors pack out market place for Banbury's Food and Drink Festival

Banbury’s market place saw thousands of visitors on Sunday (August 20) for the return of the popular Food and Drink Festival.

Food and drinks from around the world were on offer, and celebrity chef Paul Da Costa Greaves captivated audiences with three demonstrations, giving fans new ideas for fabulous meals.

The event was organised by Banbury Town Council from 10.30am until 4.30pm with free admission, making it a fun, family-friendly Sunday day-out.

All-day music by local performers provided background entertainment, and tables and chairs were available for those who chose to make the most of the weather and dine alfresco.

Banbury mayor Fiaz Ahmed said: "The food fair is one of Banbury’s most popular events and attracts many thousands of people.

"It celebrates everything good about food and drink. There is a saying that nothing brings people together more than good food, and we saw the truth of that at the food fair."

Food fans enjoyed the three demonstrations by chef Paul Da Costa Greaves.

The good weather ensured many visitors were able to enjoy alfresco dining.

Over a 100 stalls crammed into the busy market place.