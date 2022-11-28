Photo gallery: Take a look at these photos from Banbury's Victorian Market
Here are a selection of photographs from the Victorian Market which took place over the weekend in Banbury’s Market Place.
By Jack Ingham
5 minutes ago
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 2:49pm
The Victorian Market took place in Banbury’s historic Market Place from Friday November 25 until Sunday November 27, and featured over 100 unique stalls offering a wide range of gifts, food, drink, and entertainment.
Traders were dressed in Victorian-style clothing, with a police officer character patrolling the beat, stilt walkers and performers on Penny Farthings, a stunning carousel, and other fairground rides keeping the large crowds entertained.
Page 1 of 3