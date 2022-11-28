News you can trust since 1838
The Victorian style police officer proved popular with families and visitors to the market.

Photo gallery: Take a look at these photos from Banbury's Victorian Market

Here are a selection of photographs from the Victorian Market which took place over the weekend in Banbury’s Market Place.

By Jack Ingham
5 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 2:49pm

The Victorian Market took place in Banbury’s historic Market Place from Friday November 25 until Sunday November 27, and featured over 100 unique stalls offering a wide range of gifts, food, drink, and entertainment.

Traders were dressed in Victorian-style clothing, with a police officer character patrolling the beat, stilt walkers and performers on Penny Farthings, a stunning carousel, and other fairground rides keeping the large crowds entertained.

1. Banbury's Victorian Market

The Victorian Market occupied the Market Place from Friday November 25 until Sunday 27.

Photo: Richard Howarth

2. Banbury's Victorian Market

The market featured many Christmas attractions including reindeer.

Photo: Richard Howarth

3. Banbury Victorian Market

Traders dressed up in Victorian style clothing sold a wide range of products.

Photo: Richard Howarth

4. Banbury's Victorian Market

Specialist traders from around the country to take part in the market.

Photo: Roseanne Edwards

