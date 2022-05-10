Photo gallery: Stunning photos of rapeseed fields in the Banbury area

Here is a photo gallery of stunning photos of rapeseed fields in the Banbury area.
The bright colourful golden fields are a sign that the good weather is on the way (hopefully!) and many of the fields around the Banbury area countryside are covered with the beautiful yellow and gold flowering rapeseed.
If you have have managed to snap any photos of the rapeseed fields near you in the Banbury area please email them to us here: [email protected]
1. Rapeseed field near Kineton
Rapeseed in full bloom near the village of Kineton
2. Rapeseed fields in Aynho
Rapeseed fields spotted in Aynho (photo by Mandy Dickson from Banburyshire Info Facebook page)
3. Rapeseed field near Kineton
Rapeseed field near the village of Kineton
4. Rapeseed field spotted next to the canal near Claydon
A rapeseed field captured next to the canal in Claydon (photo by Maureen Goodspeed)
