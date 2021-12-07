Runners prepare to set off on the 5K Santa Fun Run to benefit Katharine House Hospice at Spiceball Park in Banbury on Sunday December 5 (Image from David Fawbert photography)

Photo gallery: Hundreds brave the cold for Santa Fun Run in Banbury to help Katharine House Hospice

Around 350 people dressed as Santa ran around Spiceball Park in Banbury as part of a charity fundraiser for Katharine House Hospice on Sunday December 5.

By Matt Elofson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:38 am

The Santa Fun Run event, cancelled last year due to Covid, is one of the biggest on the KHH calendar and attracts hundreds of people each year, running either the 5km or 1.5km route.

All the money raised from the sponsored Santas goes to supporting people affected by life limiting illnesses, providing a holistic approach the considers the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of each individual.

Local area photographer from David Fawbert photography snapped pictures of the Santas before, during and after the fun run. We have shared some of the pictures from the hospice charity event in a gallery here.

A runner nears the finish line at the 5K Santa Fun Run to benefit Katharine House Hospice at Spiceball Park in Banbury on Sunday December 5

People run the trail on the Santa Fun Run to benefit Katharine House Hospice at Spiceball Park in Banbury on Sunday December 5

Two runners at the 5K Santa Fun Run to benefit Katharine House Hospice at Spiceball Park in Banbury on Sunday December 5

Runners at the 5K Santa Fun Run at Spiceball Park in Banbury on Sunday December 5

