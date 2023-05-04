Photo Gallery: Hornton's traditional May Day celebrations
Hornton's traditional May Fair celebrations took place on Monday May 1.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th May 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:23 BST
The annual May Fair, which has been running in the village for more than 25 years, provides a fun-filled day for the whole family.
The event began with the May Day Parade, which finished on the village green, where a boy and girl from the primary school were crowned May King and Queen.
The celebrations continue with maypole dancing from the village’s children and a performance by the local Morris Men group.
