Hornton's traditional May Fair celebrations took place on Monday May 1.

The annual May Fair, which has been running in the village for more than 25 years, provides a fun-filled day for the whole family.

The event began with the May Day Parade, which finished on the village green, where a boy and girl from the primary school were crowned May King and Queen.

The celebrations continue with maypole dancing from the village’s children and a performance by the local Morris Men group.

