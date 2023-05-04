News you can trust since 1838
Photo Gallery: Hornton's traditional May Day celebrations

Hornton's traditional May Fair celebrations took place on Monday May 1.

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th May 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:23 BST

The annual May Fair, which has been running in the village for more than 25 years, provides a fun-filled day for the whole family.

The event began with the May Day Parade, which finished on the village green, where a boy and girl from the primary school were crowned May King and Queen.

The celebrations continue with maypole dancing from the village’s children and a performance by the local Morris Men group.

Hornton's May Day celebrations offer an insight into the past with their traditional country fair.

1. Hornton's May Day celebrations

Hornton's May Day celebrations offer an insight into the past with their traditional country fair. Photo: Jan Hall

As tradition dictates a boy and girl from the local primary school are crowned May Day king and queen.

2. Hornton's May Day celebration

As tradition dictates a boy and girl from the local primary school are crowned May Day king and queen. Photo: Jan Hall

Local musicians lead the parade around the village green.

3. Hornton's May Day celebrations

Local musicians lead the parade around the village green. Photo: Jan Hall

Many of the village's children were involved in the celebrations.

4. Hornton's May Day celebrations

Many of the village's children were involved in the celebrations. Photo: Jan Hall

