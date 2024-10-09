Photo gallery: Crowds enjoy entertainment and festivities at Banbury's biggest ever canal festival

Organisers said that the wide range of entertainment and stalls on offer helped bring in record numbers.

Running on Saturday (October 5) and Sunday (October 6), people of all ages made their way down to the canal for the festivities.

Floating traders were set up along the canal, and Castle Quay and the General Foods Waterside Bar played host to various activities.

Tooley’s Boatyard was busy with live performances, screenings and crafts taking place on the Village Butty floating venue, which was housed inside the historic dry dock.

The Mill Arts Centre hosted performances and the Adderbury Morris Men made sporadic appearances throughout Saturday.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “The Canal Festival was a fantastic opportunity for residents to learn about the town’s fascinating history, as well as experience talent exhibited by the performers at the event.”

Banbury Canal Festival 2024 Colourful narrowboats selling various items lined the Oxford Canal in Banbury's town centre.

Banbury Canal Festival 2024 People of all ages and their furry friends enjoyed the festival.

Banbury Canal Festival 2024 5Ways Harmony Chorus kept crowds entertained in the car park below Lidl.

Banbury Canal Festival 2024 Various stalls and market traders were set up in the car parks next to the canal.