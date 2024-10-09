Large crowds flocked to Banbury town centre for this year's Canal Festival.Large crowds flocked to Banbury town centre for this year's Canal Festival.
Photo gallery: Crowds enjoy entertainment and festivities at Banbury's biggest ever canal festival

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Oct 2024, 16:09 BST
Large crowds of people flocked to the town centre last weekend to enjoy the biggest ever Banbury Canal Festival last weekend.

Organisers said that the wide range of entertainment and stalls on offer helped bring in record numbers.

Running on Saturday (October 5) and Sunday (October 6), people of all ages made their way down to the canal for the festivities.

Floating traders were set up along the canal, and Castle Quay and the General Foods Waterside Bar played host to various activities.

Tooley’s Boatyard was busy with live performances, screenings and crafts taking place on the Village Butty floating venue, which was housed inside the historic dry dock.

The Mill Arts Centre hosted performances and the Adderbury Morris Men made sporadic appearances throughout Saturday.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “The Canal Festival was a fantastic opportunity for residents to learn about the town’s fascinating history, as well as experience talent exhibited by the performers at the event.”

Colourful narrowboats selling various items lined the Oxford Canal in Banbury's town centre.

1. Banbury Canal Festival 2024

Colourful narrowboats selling various items lined the Oxford Canal in Banbury's town centre. Photo: Submitted Image

People of all ages and their furry friends enjoyed the festival.

2. Banbury Canal Festival 2024

People of all ages and their furry friends enjoyed the festival. Photo: Submitted Image

5Ways Harmony Chorus kept crowds entertained in the car park below Lidl.

3. Banbury Canal Festival 2024

5Ways Harmony Chorus kept crowds entertained in the car park below Lidl. Photo: Submitted Image

Various stalls and market traders were set up in the car parks next to the canal.

4. Banbury Canal Festival 2024

Various stalls and market traders were set up in the car parks next to the canal. Photo: Submitted Image

