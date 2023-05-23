Photo gallery: Banbury's streets filled with film stars and fun for annual Moonlight Walk fundraiser

The streets of Banbury were filled with famous faces for the annual Moonlight Walk fundraiser for the Katharine House Hospice.

Ghostbusters, hobbits, Mario and Luigi, The Pink Ladies, Top Gun Mavericks, and the entire Scooby Doo clan were just some of the colourful characters that took part in the Hospice’s Moonlight Walk on Saturday May 20.

The theme for this year’s walk was movie stars from the past and present, and nearly 400 participants completed the six or 10-mile routes, raising an incredible £45,000 for the local hospice.

Lisa-Marie Mallier and Rachael Nixon walked the 10-mile route in memory of their friend Anna, who died at the hospice in December last year.

Lisa-Marie said: "Anna was a beautiful soul, a loving wife, and a devoted mother of two. Her warmth and kindness touched everyone she met. The Moonlight Walk is a beautiful event that brings together people from all walks of life."

Mithun Das Bhaumik, who lives locally near the hospice, was a first-timer at the event and signed up after chatting with some of the Katharine House team at the Party in the Park event.

Explaining why he decided to take part, Mithun said: "Firstly, I recognise the immense specialist care the hospice provides for adults with life-limiting conditions. Secondly, the hospice is only five miles away from where I live, so I felt it was a great opportunity to support a great cause that is so local.

"Thirdly, a long walk is a great way to kick-start a spring and summer full of exercise! It will also be fun to do the evening walk with many others who also understand and appreciate everything Katharine House Hospice does."

The events project manager at the Katharine House Hospice, Helen Lerwill, said: "It was lovely to see everyone embrace this year’s theme, and we absolutely loved seeing the fabulous costumes.

"This is such an important event to us and raises more than £45,000 so the support of the community is everything to us. Thank you so much to everyone that took part!"

For more information on the hospice and their fundraising events, visit https://www.khh.org.uk/pages/events/category/fundraising-events

