Photo feature: People make the most of snow across the Banbury area

Even though much of the Banbury area only got a little more than a dusting of snow it still helped people smile.
One Banbury school girl Tilly-May Suter made a creation in the snow with some of her toys outside her Hanwell Fields home.
Michael John Suter, who shared a photo of his daughter's creation, said: "It's taken by my 12 year old daughter, Tilly, today also her birthday. Best present ever and a first snow on her birthday."
Tilly-May's snow creation photo is featured in a gallery of snow pictures shared by area residents.
