Photo feature: People make the most of snow across the Banbury area

Even though much of the Banbury area only got a little more than a dusting of snow it still helped people smile.

One Banbury school girl Tilly-May Suter made a creation in the snow with some of her toys outside her Hanwell Fields home.

Michael John Suter, who shared a photo of his daughter's creation, said: "It's taken by my 12 year old daughter, Tilly, today also her birthday. Best present ever and a first snow on her birthday."

Tilly-May's snow creation photo is featured in a gallery of snow pictures shared by area residents.

1. Snow at the Wykham Arms Sibford Gower near Banbury (photo by Rachel Corcoran)

2. Snow in Longford Park, Banbury (photo from Sabrina Sells)

3. Snow in Bretch Hill (photo by Prabhu Natarajan)

4. Snow off Dukes Meadow Drive, Banbury (photo from Sue Anslow)