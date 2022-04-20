Peter Smith, founder of the well-known metal reclamation dynasty, Smiths of Bloxham, has died

Peter Smith, head of the metal recycling dynasty, Smiths of Bloxham, who has died aged 77

Mr Smith died at his home in Milton Road last Thursday (April 14), the day before his 78th birthday, with family at his side. He had suffered ill health for some years but died unexpectedly.

He was husband of the late Kathy, who died in January 2017 and the father of eight sons, Peter, Tom, John, William, Andrew, Matthew, Benjamin and Joey.

Mr Smith’s funeral will take place next Friday at St Mary’s Church, Bloxham at 12pm and afterwards at the Marlstone Tavern, formerly the Black Boy Inn, Milton, following a private interment in the burial plot at the family home in Milton Road.

The funeral courtege will be led by four Belgian Black (Friesian) horses from Mr Smith’s home to the church. Milton Road and High Street, Bloxham will be closed for approximately three hours around the times of the funeral. Diversions will be in place.

Mr Smith was one of ten children of Isobel and Thomas Smith – who had started Smith’s spares in Banbury in 1936. The siblings had always worked in the family business which continued as Smiths of Bloxham after the death of Mr Smith senior in 1976.

As well as the scrap business Peter Smith was a very successful breeder of Limousin cattle on his farm with the nationally known Ironstone Herd. The cattle were exported globally to countries as far away as India but the herd was disbanded in 2018.