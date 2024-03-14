Pet shop joys – Banbury care home resident relives career with help from furry friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

92-year-old Kathleen Robbins, who lives at Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, was thrilled when a host of furry friends hopped into the home – reminding her of her younger days running a local pet shop.

For 14 years, Kathleen ran Aquaria & Pet Supplies, on Church Lane. Kathleen first started running the shop after being approached by a friend who knew of her love for animals, continuing for over a decade until she retired.

Passionate about helping pets find their forever homes, Kathleen was delighted to spend some quality time with animals from Lucia’s Tiny Farm, including a guinea pig, tortoise and some rabbits.

Kathleen said: “I absolutely loved working in the shop! I made lots of friends – you always had regulars who came in weekly who you got to know really well.

“We used to have a shop parrot, Olly, who would call me ‘Mrs R’ and make sure I was serving customers, telling me to ‘behave myself’ or ‘get on with it’!”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, added: “We regularly have animals visiting us here at Highmarket House – animal therapy is a fantastic way to encourage a sense of purpose and promote relaxation, especially for older people, and having them visit always puts a smile on residents’ faces.

“The visit was especially meaningful for Kathleen, who has many treasured memories from her time running a local pet shop – she was delighted to meet the animals, and enjoyed exchanging stories with other residents of their own experiences.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the team for arranging a lovely afternoon for all involved, and especially to Lucia for bringing her lovely Tiny Farm into our home!”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Highmarket House, please contact the Home Manager, Francesca Cowley, on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]