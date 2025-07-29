People's champion and founder of Banbury area's advice centre is to hand over chairmanship
As BAC enters its tenth year, Mr Willis will continue to serve on the advisory team and manage the day-to-day business of the centre, but will be stepping back from chairing the Board of Trustees.
During his decade as chair, he has raised £30k – £45k each year to fund the running of the advice centre – ‘a mammoth task’.
Mr Willis has spent a quarter of a century helping people of Banbury voluntarily – helping children and adults learn to read in schools and colleges for six years, tackling loneliness in older people with Contact the Elderly for a year, running adult education courses for five years for the Workers’ Educational Authority, campaigning for national charities and spending nearly 20 years as a volunteer adviser for charities including Age Uk Oxfordshire, Banbury Benefit Advice Project and BAC.
“Next year is the tenth anniversary since I set up the charity Banburyshire Advice Centre and during this coming 12 months I will be retiring as chairman of the Board of Trustees. Raising £30k to £45K each year for ten years has been a mammoth task,” he said.
“I am proud of my achievements in helping thousands of people each year who are trying to find a way through a range of problems - domestic abuse, cancer, caring, dementia, physical health problems and mental health difficulties - all needing advice, support, empathy and compassion. These people have come from Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.
“It is amazing what can be achieved and accomplished. I am passionate about helping others and shining a light on positive aspects of the world and what charities can achieve.
"I am hoping, with the approval of the Board of Trustees, to become the Patron of the charity and hopefully continue to advise the public. It is the chairmanship and leading the charity that I will be retiring from.
“I am hoping to continue on the advisory team and managing day-to-day basis of the advice centre, subject to the boards approval,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.