People's champion and founder of Banburyshire Advice Centre, Andy Willis, is to hand over chairmanship of the charity.

As BAC enters its tenth year, Mr Willis will continue to serve on the advisory team and manage the day-to-day business of the centre, but will be stepping back from chairing the Board of Trustees.

During his decade as chair, he has raised £30k – £45k each year to fund the running of the advice centre – ‘a mammoth task’.

Mr Willis has spent a quarter of a century helping people of Banbury voluntarily – helping children and adults learn to read in schools and colleges for six years, tackling loneliness in older people with Contact the Elderly for a year, running adult education courses for five years for the Workers’ Educational Authority, campaigning for national charities and spending nearly 20 years as a volunteer adviser for charities including Age Uk Oxfordshire, Banbury Benefit Advice Project and BAC.

“I am proud of my achievements in helping thousands of people each year who are trying to find a way through a range of problems - domestic abuse, cancer, caring, dementia, physical health problems and mental health difficulties - all needing advice, support, empathy and compassion. These people have come from Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.

“It is amazing what can be achieved and accomplished. I am passionate about helping others and shining a light on positive aspects of the world and what charities can achieve.

"I am hoping, with the approval of the Board of Trustees, to become the Patron of the charity and hopefully continue to advise the public. It is the chairmanship and leading the charity that I will be retiring from.

“I am hoping to continue on the advisory team and managing day-to-day basis of the advice centre, subject to the boards approval,” he said.