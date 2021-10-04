People line the streets of the Banbury and area villages to take in AJ Bell Women's Tour cycle race

People line the streets of Banbury to watch the 2021 AJ Bell Women's Tour cycle race ​(photo by Tom Randall)

The AJ Bell Women's Tour cyclists received a warm welcome from thousands of Oxfordshire residents and school children.

Even the race day flag was local. It was designed by Bicester's Glory Farm Primary School pupil Reuben Cooper. Pupils from the Deddington Nursery and Pre-School could be seen cheering on the cyclists from the roadside too.

Enthusiastic residents and businesses ensured a colourful spectacle along the route, many creating themed window displays, such as the one shown below at Katharine House Hospice in Bicester.

One Banbury business, VanJordans Coffee House offered a 'Race Day Deal' of a 'Breakfast in a Box,' which included breakfast in an easy takeaway box so fans could still catch the race.

Around 100 pro-cyclists – accompanied by support vehicles – raced from Bicester, continuing through Oxford and Abingdon, to the finish in Banbury.

Former world champion Marta Bastianelli claimed her first-ever AJ Bell Women’s Tour stage victory in Banbury, on Monday.

Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) managed to pass Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and FDJ Nouvelle – Aquitaine Futuroscope’s Clara Copponi in sight of the line to take the win and the race’s first leader’s jersey of 2021.

Deddington Pre-School pupils watch the women's cycle tour race on Monday October 4 (photo by Tom Randall)

Her victory was also the first for an Italian rider at the AJ Bell Women’s Tour since stage two of the inaugural edition in May 2014.

Marta Bastianelli said: “It’s a very nice win for me. There are lots of people, lots of babies, for me it is good, because I think of my daughter.

“There was a crash with 1km to go, and luckily I did not crash but I am sorry for those that did. I started the sprint in third position, and for me it was the maximum because my coach has seen me win sprints from there.

“The sprint was not easy because it is a little bit tougher and uphill, and I think it is not for the sprinters, but for me it is a good race and a good day.”

Cyclists come through the village of Deddington in the 2021 AJ Bell Women's Tour cycle race ​(photo by Tom Randall)

The highest-placed British rider was Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM Racing) in sixth, while defending champion Lizzie Deignan (Trek – Segafredo) finished 40th, 26 seconds down, after working for team-mate Hosking.

The riders passed through north Cherwell taking in Hook Norton, Sibford Ferris and Broughton arriving in Banbury for the first time. Then headed back out through Bloxham completing a short loop of parishes before returning to Banbury where they passed Banbury Cross and the Fine Lady statue on their way to the line in South Bar Street.

Due to the road closures from the cycle race two Banbury area schools closed today, Monday October 4, both which included Frank Wise School in Banbury and The Warriner School in Bloxham.

This is the second year that Oxfordshire hosted the Women’s Tour, part of a three-year commitment which began in 2019 (the 2020 race was postponed). Different routes are planned each year to showcase the county’s diversity. The Women's Tour will return to Oxfordshire in 2022.

Bicester schoolboy Reuben Cooper, aged 10, won this year’s AJ Bell Women’s Tour flag design competition. (Submitted photo from Oxfordshire County Council)

Cllr Liz Leffman, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “The Women’s Tour has been a wonderful way to showcase our county. I hope the race has inspired even more people to exercise and keep fit. Hosting the prestigious event has been a great collaborative effort between the county council and our colleagues at Oxford City Council and the districts. I’m extremely grateful to residents, businesses, and local sponsors; many decorating sections of the route with flags and banners, and cheering on the competitors.”

"The race gave residents of all ages a fun and exciting day to remember."

Cllr Ian Corkin, deputy leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “I was fortunate enough to experience the carnival atmosphere at the start in Bicester and the excitement as the cyclists raced for the line in Banbury. Very well done to the riders and all concerned, it was quite a spectacle!”

Riders line up in Bicester for the start of the 2021 AJ Bell Women's Tour cycle race (photo by Tom Randall)

Katharine House Hospice shop officials in Bicester created a themed window displays for the women's cycle race (photo from Oxfordshire County Council)

Fans line the streets of Banbury to watch the 2021 AJ Bell Women's Tour cycle race ​(photo by Tom Randall)