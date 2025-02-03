People in Banbury and Bicester areas are being invited to have their say on the future of animal welfare

People in the Banbury and Bicester areas are invited to have their say on the future of animal welfare as part of the RSPCA's Big Conversation.

The charity wants this to be the ‘biggest ever conversation about animals’ - with people invited to join an online platform on topics such as how society uses animals including the future role of technology, farmed animals and food systems and animals in the wild.

RSPCA experts believe animal welfare is at a crossroads with issues such as climate change, artificial intelligence and intensive farming posing new challenges.

The charity is keen to emphasise that the decisions Oxfordshire people take now will influence the lives animals enjoy in the future - and last year launched an interactive game, where people could explore five scenarios that depicted very different futures for animals.

Now, participants in The Big Conversation get the chance to have their say on the world they want to see for animals and humans on a new online platform - with the role of AI, meat substitutes like lab grown meat and society's access to nature set to be major talking points.

Gemma Hope, the RSPCA's Assistant Director of Policy, Advocacy and Evidence, said: “The future for animals in Oxfordshire is in the hands of people across the county. “Animals currently face some huge challenges and the decisions we take now will influence the lives animals enjoy in the future and whether they will live better lives or suffer worse welfare.

“That’s why we are launching Animal Futures: The Big Conversation, which we hope will be the biggest ever conversation about animals - and is a real unique opportunity for people to be heard. This is everyone’s chance to have a say on the world they want to see for animals and humans, and explore how we can create it together."

The consultation follows shocking new polling from the RSPCA - which found 26% of people in the UK would consider adding a robot pet to their family, rising to 42% for those aged 25-34, raising question marks about the future role pets may play in society.

In the South East region, the number interested in a robot pet was 25%.

Gemma added: “Technology is already changing the way we see and treat animals, from robot pets to gene editing and the role of AI in everything from farming to communication with animals.

“We know the role robot pets play in our society can really divide opinion. Many of us think the amazing bond we have with our animals is irreplaceable, but others love the idea of robot pets - while they can also offer a solution for people who can’t give a real animal the loving home they need.

“What’s clear is the market for these robots is growing fast, so this is one of many topics we look forward to hearing from people as part of The Big Conversation. It's so important people sign up, and have their say on animals’ futures.”

The Big Conversation will run until February 28 after which people will get a further opportunity to have their say - between March 17 – April 6.

On Thursday, the RSPCA will launch its Animal Futures podcast hosted by broadcaster and journalist Kate Quilton.

See the launch here.