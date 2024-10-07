'People are just so generous!' - Banbury's General Foods Club smashes fundraising target for cancer charity
The canalside venue has taken part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s World's Biggest Coffee Morning for around 15 years.
Each year, the club aims to raise more for the charity than the year before, and every year it manages to succeed in doing so.
This year’s event fell on Friday, September 27 and featured a cake sale, games, tombola, bric-à-brac and a raffle.
Member of staff at General Foods and co-organiser of the event, Sandra Miller, says it would not have been possible without the club’s customers.
Sandra said: “All the raffle and tombola prizes are donated by our brilliant customers and all of the cakes are made by our star baker, Jo Wood!
“We are a really good community hub at the GF Club and Banbury people are just fabulous. People are just so generous; our members are fantastic and we couldn’t do these events without them.
“Our goal is to always beat last year’s total, which we thought we hadn’t done this year, but on Saturday morning we got the cakes out we hadn’t sold and managed to beat our goal with some change left over!”
Sandra says the annual events take a lot of hard work but that it is all worthwhile when they see the total amount raised for charity.
Sandra added: “I cried when we hit the target because we all know someone affected by cancer and it was great to see everyone chip in and do their bit to help!”
