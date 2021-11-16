Pedestrian left 'seriously' injured after being struck by vehicle in Banbury

The incident happened when a grey Vauxhall Astra struck a pedestrian outside of Banbury Bowl in Christchurch Court car park. The collision happened at 6.38pm Tuesday November 9.

Thames Valley Police are looking for witnesses to the collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s suffered a serious leg injury. He remains in hospital at this time, but his injuries are not life threatening.

The driver was not injured.

Investigating officer, PC Shaun Kipling of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Abingdon, said: “We are appealing for information following this collision in which a man has been seriously injured.

“We would ask anyone with information to please come forward and contact us. Additionally this area is more than likely to have had motorists driving in the area, so we would ask you to please check your dash-cam if you have one for any footage that might assist us in our enquiries.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43210507244 or quoting PC P1457 Kipling. You can also report online using the same references.”