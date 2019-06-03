Patients' award choice nominations at the Horton and OUH hospitals are open now

Banburyshire people are invited to nominate their favourite nurse, doctor, clinician or team for this year's Patients' Choice Award.

The awards scheme is open to all members of the public and patients who may nominate a member of staff or a team who has gone the extra mile to provide outstanding care at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The 2019 Patients' Choice Award is the opportunity for patients, their families and carers to say a special 'thank you' to the staff they feel have made a real difference during their time at the hospitals and therefore deserve recognition.

The winner will be revealed at the Trust's annual staff awards event in December at Oxford Town Hall.

Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, Chair of the Trust, said: “The Staff Recognition Awards are a fantastic opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to colleagues and teams who have gone beyond our expectations of their role.

“We are lucky to have so many inspiring staff members, and the evening will provide all of us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work of so many staff from all departments within Oxford University Hospitals.”

The Staff Recognition Awards are part of the Trust’s commitment to recognising and celebrating examples of best practice and help us improve our services.

The Trust runs four main hospitals including the Horton General Hospital, Banbury the JR, the Churchill Hospital and the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford, in addition to some services from other community settings.

Patients, as well as their families and carers, can nominate a member of staff or team by completing the online Patients' Choice Award form here. Last year's winner was the Trust's Estates Department for their vital behind-the-scenes work across all four hospital sites.

The Patients' Choice Award was established in 2016, and celebrates the inspiring and innovative work the staff do across the Trust every day to improve the lives of patients and service users.

There are 12 awards up for grabs for this year’s event. Nominations are open until the end of Friday 12 July and you can find out more about the scheme here.

.