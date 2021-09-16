Gerald Stratford, a 72-year-old pensioner from Chipping Norton, who has amassed 55,500 followers Instagram for his posts on pickling and giant veg, has won a talent contest to appear at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show.

Gerald Stratford, will appear on the Parsley Box Sanctuary Garden on Monday September 20 to place his prized pickling jars on the shelves of the outdoor kitchen.

Gerald spends up to four to five hours of his day responding to the comments and questions he receives on his Instagram page. And his first book, Big Veg, full of tips and growing tricks was released earlier this month.

He said: “My father encouraged me to copy him and to get stuck in with my own little veg patch and from those tiny seeds he got me to plant, a big passion emerged that has been growing with age. Every day after school I would run home and check how my plants had grown, and now I am older I have much more time to dedicate to my gardening at a more leisurely pace.

“I am thrilled to be visiting the Parsley Box garden and cannot wait to put my pickles up on display. To see something I have created up on the shelves of a Chelsea Flower Show garden will be an amazing thing.”

Gerald Stratford won the nationwide Parsley Box talent search. To celebrate its first ever RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden, the over 60s ready meal provider decided to give its customers a chance to share their talents at the world renowned show.

Gerald impressed the judging panel with his pickling skills and passion for growing big veg. With 55,500 Instagram followers, he generously shares his rich knowledge built up over a lifetime with his growing online fan base as he makes pickles, chutneys and jam as well as showing off his giant veg.

He said: “I never expected to win and I am absolutely delighted to be heading to Chelsea to show off my prize pickles and maybe even some cracking big veg too.

Gerald was one of two winners. Karen Vatter, 61, from Essex, was crowned the second winner.

Co-founder of Parsley Box, Adrienne MacAulay, said: “Our customers have so many wonderful talents. It was really hard to whittle it down to just two worthy winners.

“We’re so excited to be able to share our first Chelsea Sanctuary Garden with them. Parsley Box is committed to empowering and championing the over 60s, and Gerald and Karen show passion doesn’t have a shelf life – in both cases their enthusiasm and desire to help others has only grown with age.

“We hope they’ll enjoy their moment in the spotlight on our garden. We are delighted to be able to offer them this opportunity.”