Party is held in Tadmarton for two wonderful 90-year-olds

Tadmarton villagers met at the village pub, The Lampet Arms, for a special party to celebrate two ladies’ 90th birthdays. One was resident Barbara Wright, who has spent many years serving the community in various voluntary roles.

The other iswell-known Taddy personality Daisy Sadler - or rather her equally well-known car, a 1929 Austin 7, ‘Chummy’. The car - still used daily by Daisy (who made headlines last year, driving her two Brabant horses and wagon from Tadmarton to Falkirk, Scotland and back), was bought for her by husband Josh as a wedding present in 1973.

Daisy Sadler's Austin 7 Chummy in 90th birthday party dress NNL-191208-093721001

The party was laid on by landlady Phyllis England, pictured with Daisy and Barbara, and attended by 40 well wishers.

Chummy was driven by Daisy in Classic Trials from 1973 - 1990. She was a regular competitor in Lands End, Exeter and Edinburgh trials as well as the National Classic Trials Championship, regularly travelling the length of the country and competing under her maiden name of Sue Halkyard.

The combination competed in well over 100 major trials having many class wins using the car’s size and agility. She has been particularly proud of its continuing reliability. Daisy is now Honorary Life Member of main organising club.

“The car then ‘rested’ until 2001 while Sydney’s Exploditions (Daisy’s Shire Horse and Wagon rides business) was developed,” said Mr Sadler. “It is nowadays used as daily transport and support truck for the smallholding.

“It had many modifications for trialling but all the original mechanics, including original engine components, 3-speed gearbox, axles etc, are still kept as spares. We have even got the passenger seat somewhere.”

The modifications were all carried out by Josh Sadler, who is heritage director of Autofarm Porsche servicing and restoration.