Partnership event to share information on resources for older residents in Banbury

Sir Tony Baldry and Marjorie Neasham Glasgow, The Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire. Photo by Harry Rhodes, Tudor Photography

Seventy partners attended the Age Friendly Banbury Partnership event at The RVS Cornhill Centre, Castle Street on November 17, where they discussed issues such as services and activities which support good mental health and wellbeing.

There were speakers from Talking Space Plus and Oxfordshire MIND and the event was hosted by chair of the Age Friendly Banbury Partnership Sir Tony Baldry, and opened by Marjorie Neasham Glasgow, The Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire.

Age Friendly Banbury Coordinator Bee Myson: "Age Friendly Banbury partners are committed to making Banbury a great place to grow older by working together to deliver services, activities and share knowledge and information which will benefit Banbury’s older residents.

"We are part of a national network of age friendly communities working to a WHO (World Health Organisation) framework which addresses issues such as transportation, housing, outdoor spaces and buildings, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, and community and health services.

"Together we can have a greater impact on these issues, and today’s event showed how partners are really invested in working closely to improve the lives of older people."

For more information about the partnership, or to join our Age Friendly Banbury Pledge contact [email protected]

Details of the services provided by the participating organisations will be added to the Livewell Oxfordshire Directory at: https://livewell.oxfordshire.gov.uk or hard copies collected from The Community Space in Castle Quay (opposite former Debenhams store).