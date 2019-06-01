Part of Banbury closed off as Police investigate incident

Part of the Spiceball and Bridge Street area of Banbury is cut off by police this morning as a reported death is investigated.

Little information is available but it is understood Thames Valley Police has been investigating the area since about 5am.



An area from the railway and canal bridge has been cordoned off and an incident tent erected.



It is understood the Chiltern Railways service has continued as usual. It is reported that forensics officers in crime scene suits are making a detailed search on land between The Mill and the railway bridge.



The Banbury Guardian has contacted Thames Valley Police for an update on the incident.



