Parkinson’s no match for 100km walk for Banbury Samaritans

A man with Parkinson’s says his illness will not get in the way of his non-stop walk from London to Brighton for Banbury and District Samaritans.

Derek Jones, from Hook Norton, aims to complete his ‘little walk’ on May 25, in 28 hours, and is hoping the South Downs will not slow him down too much: “After that it should be downhill to Brighton.”

He is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for the charity where he has recently started to volunteer.

Derek is well-placed to see the value of the work Samaritans do, and is keen to do his bit to help raise the £32,000 that his branch needs each year to continue its vital work of being there, night and day, for people who need someone to listen.

“If it’s a good day, it will be no problem - if it’s a bad day, it will be like walking through treacle,” he said.

“Parkinson’s can make you feel like you have a full battery one minute and totally empty 20 minutes later.”

Derek is preparing for his marathon by regularly walking from his home in Hook Norton to Banbury, and, in the weeks before the event, doing the 30 miles from Banbury to Oxford along the canal.

He is doing the walk on his own, although his partner, Riz, and their Labrador, Charlie, intend to walk to meet him from Brighton.

But he said: “The camaraderie is wonderful, especially during the night, and the thought of the sponsorship will spur me on.

“Parkinson’s will be pressing on the brake, but willpower and sponsorship will be pressing the accelerator.”

To donate, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/derekjones2