Parish councillors say they are working with Banburyshire villagers who want to save their community hall

Parish councillors at Hook Norton say they are working positively with villagers who want to save their community hall.

The Parish Council (PC) acts as Trustee to the Hook Norton War Memorial Hall charity which has been the subject of unrest, amid accusations that it does not seriously wish to preserve the hall.

Friends of Hook Norton War Memoral Hall (FHNWMH), a group set up to help promote fundraising to help keep it going, had accused the Parish Council of keeping its dealings about the hall secret. Some believed the parish councillors did not see a long-term future for the hall since several other community venues are available.

A meeting was held of some 40 FHNWMG members and villagers where the group’s leader, Deborah Weaver, stepped down and six new members joined. A petition was produced by one of the Friends, calling on the Parish Council to be more open about its dealings regarding the hall.

Hook Norton War Memorial Hall

However the Parish Council has responded saying its representatives have since met with the new Friends group and their aim is to end miscommunication and misunderstandings.

Cllr Derek Brotherston said: “No rules have been broken, no 'secret' meetings have been held and no information that should be in the public domain has been withheld.

“The very good news is that there was a joint meeting between the new Friends team and two members of the PC, myself and Cllr Liz Sparrow, who are on the hall working group. The meeting was very positive and set the scene for a new approach and a spirit of working together to a common end.

“We all agreed that we need to be very aware that miscommunication and misunderstandings can stand in the way of relationships and progress. We also agreed that the past needs to remain there to be learned from and not revisited.”

He said members of the PC will be an active part of the Friends group with the common aim of maintaining and developing the memorial hall to meet the needs of the village.

Cllr Liz Sparrow said: “Villagers can rest assured that Trustees are working to the best practises published by the Charities Commission and Trustees attendance at Friends’ steering meetings will continue to enforce those best practices.”

Janeen Wilson, chair of the Parish Council said: “I am pleased that the meeting was highly positive, productive and forward-looking with all parties sharing a unified focus on supporting the Memorial Hall and collaborating as a team."

Ms Wilson said the Parish Council was working towards to a ‘constructive, forward thinking dialogue’ to create a positive relationship all stakeholders are striving to build’.

The hall lost a lot of its regular users during the Covid pandemic. Some villagers believe it is now a financial burden without a long-term future. Others feel villagers should accept that control of the hall and its finances are in the hands of the Trustee.

Friends member Ian Buchanan, who produced the petition, wants the parish council to appoint independent trustees, open meetings to the public and publish minutes.

He said: “The councillors act both as parish councillors as well as trustees for the charity known as Hook Norton War Memorial Hall and this binds them in law to two different sets of duties and responsibilities.”