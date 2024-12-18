Parents handed tickets for parking dangerously outside Banbury primary school

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:02 BST
Several parents have been handed tickets for parking dangerously outside a Banbury primary school this morning (December 18).

Officers from the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Harriers School following reports of dangerous driving in the area.

Police say that they regularly receive complaints about reckless driving and parking outside the Bloxham Road school during pupil drop off and pick up times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During today’s visit, several tickets were issued for parking violations, and one parent was given a Section 59 Warning because of their driving.

Police have handed out several tickets to parents parking dangerously outside a Banbury primary school this morning. (December 18).placeholder image
Police have handed out several tickets to parents parking dangerously outside a Banbury primary school this morning. (December 18).

Police also reminded drivers to never park on the yellow zig zag markings outside schools as they are there for children’s safety.

A police spokesperson said: “Should any vehicles be parked on this area they will be given a ticket. Same as parking on the pavements or blocking driveways. “We shall continue to patrol this area and deal with any offences so please be careful for the safety of children and other road users.”

A Section 59 Warning is issued to drivers who are using their vehicles in an antisocial manner that could cause or is likely to cause alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public.

The warning lasts for 12 months, but if the driver is caught using their vehicle again in an antisocial manner within 12 months, their vehicle can be seized by the police.

Related topics:ParentsBanburyPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice