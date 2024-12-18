Parents handed tickets for parking dangerously outside Banbury primary school
Officers from the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Harriers School following reports of dangerous driving in the area.
Police say that they regularly receive complaints about reckless driving and parking outside the Bloxham Road school during pupil drop off and pick up times.
During today’s visit, several tickets were issued for parking violations, and one parent was given a Section 59 Warning because of their driving.
Police also reminded drivers to never park on the yellow zig zag markings outside schools as they are there for children’s safety.
A police spokesperson said: “Should any vehicles be parked on this area they will be given a ticket. Same as parking on the pavements or blocking driveways. “We shall continue to patrol this area and deal with any offences so please be careful for the safety of children and other road users.”
