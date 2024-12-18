Parents handed tickets for parking dangerously outside Banbury primary school

Several parents have been handed tickets for parking dangerously outside a Banbury primary school this morning (December 18).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Harriers School following reports of dangerous driving in the area.

Police say that they regularly receive complaints about reckless driving and parking outside the Bloxham Road school during pupil drop off and pick up times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During today’s visit, several tickets were issued for parking violations, and one parent was given a Section 59 Warning because of their driving.

Police have handed out several tickets to parents parking dangerously outside a Banbury primary school this morning. (December 18).

Police also reminded drivers to never park on the yellow zig zag markings outside schools as they are there for children’s safety.

A police spokesperson said: “Should any vehicles be parked on this area they will be given a ticket. Same as parking on the pavements or blocking driveways. “We shall continue to patrol this area and deal with any offences so please be careful for the safety of children and other road users.”

A Section 59 Warning is issued to drivers who are using their vehicles in an antisocial manner that could cause or is likely to cause alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public.

The warning lasts for 12 months, but if the driver is caught using their vehicle again in an antisocial manner within 12 months, their vehicle can be seized by the police.