Parents call for action over dangerous fly tipping near a Banbury primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents have called for action over dumping and and burning of rubbish close to a Banbury primary school.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One parent told the Banbury Guardian he had emailed the council several times asking for cameras to be located in the area to discover the perpetrators who most recently have left rubbish, dumped and burned a mattress and broken glass near the Hardwick recycling area.

The facility is close to Hardwick Primary School at Ferriston and the parent is concerned that his children and others may be injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's literally directly outside the primary school entrance and every child going to Hardwick Primary has to walk past it. There's always broken glass, smashed stereos, sofas, air fryers, anything you can imagine being fly tipped there on a regular basis. Last week there were a dozen car tyres dumped and stacked there,” he said.

Some of the detritus dumped at the recycling area near Hardwick Primary School

“It absolutely stinks and it's so unpleasant for anyone having to pass it. Sadly we have no idea who is responsible. It must be costing the council a fortune to keep clearing it. Sometimes it's several days or weeks before they respond to clear it up. Just lately there seems to be a number of fire setting incidents.”

The father said this week he had felt obliged to move a burnt out wire mattress frame off the path so children and parents could safely access the school.

“The whole area is an environmental health hazard. I've sent pictures to the district council on several occasions reporting this fly tipping and requesting that either cameras be installed to catch the culprits, or that the recycle banks be moved to an alternate location,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being right outside the school entrance makes this a dangerous hazard to the 200 or so children that attend this school daily.

“Anyone without an up to date tetanus shot is at risk and this is not acceptable.

“We’d like to put some pressure on the council to deal with this problem. This is a hazard to all who live around here,” the father said.

The Banbury Guardian has emailed Cherwell District Council to ask if some action may be taken to deal with the situation.