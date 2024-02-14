Pancake day event near Banbury raises money for essential repairs to village hall roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organised by the Hook Norton War Memorial Hall Friends group, yesterday’s (February 13) event raised £265 that will go towards repairing the storm-battered roof of the War Memorial Hall.
Competive pancake tossing and pancake races were held, and a variety of pancakes and delicious snacks were made available to those who braved the heavy rain to attend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cayden Wyatt won the competition for the most pancakes tossed in a minute, with an incredible 106 weighted pancakes flipped.
The pancake race ended in a dead heat between Ralph Lambourne and Noah Edge, who both completed the race in 2.275 seconds.
Parish warden for Hook Norton, Laura Wyatt said: “The friends aim to promote the use of the hall for community events and encourage regular bookings for other events and sessions that will benefit the people of Hook Norton and surrounding villages.
"The pancake event was well attended in spite of the weather, and the funds raised will go towards maintenance and repairs to the village memorial hall. Hopefully this will become an annual event.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Guests could decorate their pancakes with a selection of toppings that were provided by Rupert Holdsworth of Holdsworth Foods, and promotional posters for the event were published by Hook Norton printers KMS Litho.
For more information about events in Hook Norton, including further fundraisers for the War Memorial Hall, or to hire the hall visit https://hnpc.org.uk/war-memorial-hall/