Paddington Bear to make special appearance at Banbury's Castle Quay for King's coronation

Popular with children and adults right across the country, Paddington will be making appearances throughout the day between 12pm–4.30pm.
Paddington has always had a special connection with the royal family, and many fans remember his visit to Buckingham Palace last year for tea with Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Visitors will find Paddington next to the customer service desk, where they can simply turn up and meet with Paddington free of charge for the duration of the event.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: "We wanted to celebrate King Charles’ coronation with an extra special event.
"Paddington is synonymous with the royal family, so it seemed the perfect act to get everyone in the celebratory mood.
"The event is open to everyone so have a day out with your friends and family and celebrate this historic occasion with us!"