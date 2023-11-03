Packed-out quiz night raises thousands for Banbury dementia charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 180 people, making up 46 teams, tested their knowledge at Dementia Active’s quiz night on Thursday October 12.
The successful night raised an impressive £3,225, which will be used to help the Banbury charity cover running costs.
A silent auction held on the night was also very popular, with participants bidding on a Northampton Saints jersey, alcohol, and perfume.
Gail Seward of Dementia Active said: “We were a packed crowd! I don't think there was even one free seat left in the building!
"It was a vibrant evening, filled with laughter, camaraderie, and spirited competition, and congratulations to the first-place winners on the evening, team Whitley Stimpson.
"A huge thank you to the team at Tibbetts Group Ltd for all your help in organising and also to Banbury Rugby Club for the loan of the building too.”
For more information about Dementia Active visit, https://dementiactive.co.uk/