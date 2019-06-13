Oxhill orphan donkey to celebrate birthday

Arya, the donkey who overcame being orphaned at a young age, will be celebrating her fifth birthday with a special party at Redwings next month.

Arya arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in 2014 when she was just one month old alongside her mum, Millie, and their two friends Adel and Merlin.

Arya enjoys a donkey-friendly birthday cake with pal Merlin. NNL-191106-165019001

Millie, who was a rare purebred Poitou donkey, passed away just a few months after arriving at the Sanctuary due to recurrent lameness issues meaning Arya was left without a mum when she was only a foal.

Arya proved resilient and overcame her grief thanks to plenty of TLC from her carers and her fellow donkey friends.

As she grew up, Arya’s playful and friendly nature made her a perfect candidate for Redwings’ Adoption Scheme.

Adoption Star horses and donkeys, such as Arya, can be sponsored for just £15 per year, with funds going towards supporting the 1,500 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules living in Redwings’ care across the UK.

Sponsors can visit their Adoption Star for free at the centre where they live, and receive postal and online updates on their four-legged friend’s life at the Sanctuary, as well as a personal invite to their birthday party.

Arya’s fifth birthday party will take place on Sunday, July 14, at Redwings’ Oxhill visitor centre near Kineton and everyone is invited.

Kicking off at 11.30am, Arya will be treated to a pampering groom before she meets her adoring fans during her special birthday parade.

Then she’ll have the chance to tuck into her very own donkey-friendly birthday cake, topped with her favourite treats, while visitors will be able to join in with an array of party games and a quiz trail.

There’s also a chance to celebrate with Redwings Oxhill’s three other Adoption Stars this summer, including cob Rumpel on Sunday, July 7, donkey duo Timothy and Cain on Sunday, August 11, and young Shire horse Lady on Sunday, August 25.

To find out more about Redwings visit www.redwings.org.uk.