Oxfordshire’s Strongest Man and Woman competition returns to Banbury for a second year

After a successful first year, local strongman star Paddy Haynes is bringing Oxfordshire’s Strongest Man and Woman competition back to Banbury next week (Saturday, March 1).

The competition pits the strongest amateur athletes in Oxfordshire against one another.

Despite the bad weather, last year’s event attracted hundreds of spectators to Banbury’s market place.

This year, the competition is moving to a new venue and will be held at Banbury Rugby Club.

Oxford's Sam Grover will be looking to retain his title of Oxfordshire's Strongest Man on March 1.

The event is the brainchild of Adderbury-based strongman Paddy Haynes, who recently just missed out on a podium finish at this year’s Britain’s Strongest Man.

Paddy said: “The county's strongest men and women will return to fight for the title of Oxfordshires Strongest Man and Woman.

“Athletes will be challenged with rolling, pulling and lifting cars, in a spectator test of strength.

“Free entry, just come along and enjoy the show, please consider supporting the event by purchasing merchandise at the show!”

Local strongman Paddy Haynes (on right) is bringing back Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Women competition to Banbury.

Alongside the popular events featured last year, such as dumbbell lifts, deadlifts, keg loading medleys and pulling feats, this year’s event sees the introduction of a car flipping event.

This will involve the athletes sprinting to a stationary car, rolling it over on its side completely before sprinting to the other side of the car and doing it all again.

Last year’s winners Sam Grover of Oxford and Lisa Wallman from Wantage are both returning with aspirations of lifting the trophy again and claiming the cash prize.

The event is by invitation only so that just athletes who were born in Oxfordshire or currently live in the county are eligible to compete.

Paddy, who was crowned England’s Strongest Man in 2023 and is quickly rising up the ranks of professional strongman, created the competition to encourage more local people to get involved with strongman.

The event is now the biggest competition of its kind to take place in Oxfordshire, with last year’s event attracting 22 athletes.

Oxfordshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2025, kicks off at 12pm at Banbury Rugby Club on Saturday, March 1.

Spectators are welcome to attend and entry is completely free.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Paddy.Strongman/