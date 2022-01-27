Pictured: Rachel Hicks, owner of Sky Wave Gin, which has won a gold and silver medal at the prestigious World Gin Awards. (Submitted photo)

Rachel Hicks, the owner of the Bicester based distillery, said: “We are thrilled to take our medal tally to 21, and all won in international competitions with blind tastings against great global entries.

"Our gold medal was awarded to our Liberation London Dry Gin which was developed to reflect the kindness and nature which we all experienced in the first Lockdown. The silver went to our Navy Strength London Dry Gin, the big brother of our Signature London Dry which was named The World’s Best Contemporary Gin in the World Gin Awards 2020. At 57 per cent it’s a fabulously intense drink with great depth.”

It’s a great start to 2022 for the craft distillery based at Bicester Heritage. They finished 2021 on a high, with the launch of the brand new bespoke Blenheim Palace Signature London Dry Gin, developed and distilled by Sky Wave Gin’s Master Distiller Andy Parsons.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award winning Liberation and Navy Strength from Sky Wave Gin based in Bicester (Submitted photo)

Blenheim Palace’s Head of Retail Judy Bendall said: “We are extremely fortunate to have a multi award-winning distillery on our doorstep and who better to ask to create our very own signature gin?”

2022 is already looking like an exciting year for Sky Wave Gin, which is the only distillery in the world to be based on a World War Two RAF site. The team have plans for expanding the business with new offerings on the horizon.

Rachel added: “We’ve taken on more staff and are always keen to hear from people enthusiastic to work in the distilling business.

"We are proud to be one of very few businesses which has a senior management team that is 75 per cent female. We choose the best people for the job and, in this case, they were mostly women.”

Andrew Parsons, a Master Distiller and owner at Sky Wave Gin, who won a gold and silver medal at the prestigious World Gin Awards. (Submitted photo)