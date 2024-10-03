Oxfordshire’s longest-running light show returns to attraction farm near Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fairytale Farm near Chipping Norton will again host Oxfordshire’s longest-running light show as it brings back the popular Illuminated Evenings.

Now in its 12th year, the farm’s much-loved light show attracts visitors from across the region.

This year, the Illuminated Evenings will run every Saturday and Sunday from October 5 to November 17.

Nick Laister, the owner of Fairytale Farm, says he was originally inspired to start the evenings after seeing the famous Blackpool Illuminations.

Fairytale Farm's popular Illuminated Evenings will be brought back this month.

He said: “When we opened Fairytale Farm in 2013, illuminated displays were not widely seen in our area. While iconic displays like the Blackpool Illuminations were famous, there was nothing comparable in Oxfordshire or the surrounding regions.

“The concept to create our own light display here came from the legendary Richard Ryan, who managed the Blackpool Illuminations for decades. With Richard’s support, we embarked on an exciting journey to bring a magical illuminated experience to the region.”

This year’s lights will include new illuminations in Dino Valley, giant party poppers, mesmerising light fountains and a magical tunnel of light, among others.

All lighting used is high-efficiency LED, meaning that visitors will see stunning visuals while the farm maintains environmental responsibility.

The long-running light show has taken place at the farm since 2012.

Fairytale Farm will remain open until one hour after dusk every weekend, with extended hours during the October half-term.

Visitors during the day will also get the chance to experience the illuminations at no extra cost. Visitors during the evening will pay a reduced admission price from 3pm onwards.

For more information, including how to buy tickets for the Illuminated Evenings,visit: https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/