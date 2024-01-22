News you can trust since 1838
Oxfordshire - Traffic police appeal for witnesses to M40 crash southbound in which woman died

Thames Valley traffic police have appealed for witnesses to a fatal accident on the M40 southbound near Lewknor.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
The roads policing section put an appeal up on social media asking for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward following the accident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the southbound carriageway of the motorway in south Oxfordshire.

The identity of the woman involved is not known but police described the death as ‘tragic’ and have expressed sympathy with her family.

The police statement said: "We're appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M40 southbound (on Sunday morning). It happened at around 4.05am near to junction 6.

Thames Valley Police traffic section has appealed for dashcam footage after a woman was killed on the M40

“Tragically, a woman who had got out of her car was in collision with an HGV and died at the scene.

“Did you witness this or have dash-cam footage? If so, please call us on 101, quoting reference 43240031296.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died.”

