Oxfordshire - Traffic police appeal for witnesses to M40 crash southbound in which woman died
The roads policing section put an appeal up on social media asking for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward following the accident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the southbound carriageway of the motorway in south Oxfordshire.
The identity of the woman involved is not known but police described the death as ‘tragic’ and have expressed sympathy with her family.
The police statement said: "We're appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M40 southbound (on Sunday morning). It happened at around 4.05am near to junction 6.
“Tragically, a woman who had got out of her car was in collision with an HGV and died at the scene.
“Did you witness this or have dash-cam footage? If so, please call us on 101, quoting reference 43240031296.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died.”