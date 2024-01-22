Thames Valley traffic police have appealed for witnesses to a fatal accident on the M40 southbound near Lewknor.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The roads policing section put an appeal up on social media asking for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward following the accident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the southbound carriageway of the motorway in south Oxfordshire.

The identity of the woman involved is not known but police described the death as ‘tragic’ and have expressed sympathy with her family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police statement said: "We're appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M40 southbound (on Sunday morning). It happened at around 4.05am near to junction 6.

Thames Valley Police traffic section has appealed for dashcam footage after a woman was killed on the M40

“Tragically, a woman who had got out of her car was in collision with an HGV and died at the scene.

“Did you witness this or have dash-cam footage? If so, please call us on 101, quoting reference 43240031296.