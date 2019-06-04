Oxfordshire Sands Rocks this June for awareness drive

Oxfordshire Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) support group will be supporting the annual Sands Awareness Month in June, by holding a ‘Sands Rocks this June’ campaign.

Everyone in the county is invited to help us raise awareness of Sands whether you have lost a baby or not.

All you have to do is find a stone/rock and paint the word Sands on it and, if you wish, dedicate the stone to a special baby.

On the back of the stone include ‘Share on Oxfordshire Sands’.

Photographs of rocks that have been hidden then found can be shared on the ‘Sands Rocks this June’ event page on the Oxfordshire Sands Facebook page.

The charity is also using the awareness month to launch the Finding Your Way campaign to encourage more men affected by pregnancy and baby loss to reach out and find bereavement support in a way that’s right for them.

On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, Sands will be reaching out not only bereaved fathers but to grandfathers, to ensure they receive the help they need and when they need it.

Karen Hancox, chair of the Oxfordshire Sands group, said: “It’s so important that everyone affected by baby loss gets bereavement support no matter how long it is since their baby died, but I know some men can struggle to find their way to support that’s right for them.

“We’d like to hear from more local bereaved men so we can think about how Sands can best support them and their families.

“I hope as many people as possible will join in with our Sands Rocks this June campaign.”

The Month also recognises Sands’ impact on the lives of many bereaved parents, improvements in bereavement care and funding vital research to help reduce the number of babies dying.

Oxfordshire Sands group meets on the first Wednesday of each month from 7.15pm at Kingsmere Community Centre, Bicester.

Karen added: “We are all bereaved parents so we know how devastating it is when a baby dies, whether recently or long ago.

“Our group has supported many bereaved parents in the past and will continue to do so for as long as they need us.”

For more information on Finding Your Way and Sands Awareness Month visit: www.sands.org.uk/findingyourway

For more information on Oxfordshire Sands contact Karen Hancox at karenhancox@gmail.com or Oxfordshire@sands.org.uk