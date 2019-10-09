Oxfordshire Sands host Banbury memorial service

Oxfordshire Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) will be helping to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss during Baby Loss Awareness Week which begins today, October 9.

The annual awareness week, now in its 17th year, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

On Sunday, October 13 at 6pm, anyone affected by the death of a baby, no matter how long ago, or anyone who wants to support someone who has suffered, is invited to attend the Baby Loss Awareness Week Service at St Mary’s Church, Horsefair, Banbury, in memory of all babies taken too soon.

There will readings and a chance to light candles in remembrance and prepare for the Wave of Light on October 15, the International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

As part of that rememberance day Banbury Town Hall will be illuminated in pink and blue during the evening, to show Banbury’s support for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019 and to tie in with the 7pm global Wave of Light.

Karen Hancox, Oxfordshire Sands chair said: “We are grateful to Banbury Town Council for their support, as despite approaching several councils and buildings, Banbury Town Hall will be the only building in the whole of Oxfordshire to join with the national campaign to light up the country pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week, truly putting Banbury on the map.

“We hope this will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies.”

Buildings and landmarks turning pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week will feature on a Facebook album.

Anyone can share their photos on social media with the hashtag #BLAW2019.