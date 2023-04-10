Oxfordshire Libraries have hailed their 2023 April Fools’ prank as a huge success with over 68,000 views on Twitter.

The service put out a tweet saying they were changing their displays so readers could find books by their colour, rather than titles or authors.

"You may only have believed, for a nano second at best, that we had decided to shelve books by colour but, nevertheless, viewings went sky high, with 246 'likes' and a whopping 68,348 views on Twitter alone,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Librarians said they were ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction to the joke, which followed tradition and lasted only until 12pm that day.

The tweet sent out by Oxfordshire libraries on April Fools' Day

The Tweet said: “We are introducing a brand new shelving system, extensively researched by world renowned bibliographical scientists, over a period of 17 years. All this to provide YOU, our customer, with the ultimate browsing experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement