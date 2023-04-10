The service put out a tweet saying they were changing their displays so readers could find books by their colour, rather than titles or authors.
"You may only have believed, for a nano second at best, that we had decided to shelve books by colour but, nevertheless, viewings went sky high, with 246 'likes' and a whopping 68,348 views on Twitter alone,” a spokesman said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Librarians said they were ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction to the joke, which followed tradition and lasted only until 12pm that day.
The Tweet said: “We are introducing a brand new shelving system, extensively researched by world renowned bibliographical scientists, over a period of 17 years. All this to provide YOU, our customer, with the ultimate browsing experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The joke continued: “Extensive trials at secret locations show that there has been a 92 per cent increase in visitors.”