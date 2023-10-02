Oxfordshire homeless charity invites Banbury business owners to sleep under the stars this month

The Oxfordshire Homeless Movement is looking for people in senior positions at local businesses to spend a night under the stars for a good cause this month.

The countywide charity is looking for business owners, CEOs, directors, and partners from across Oxfordshire to spend a night under the stars to raise money for those in need.

Organisers of this year’s event are hoping to make it bigger than last year by raising a total of £75,000 for a variety of projects that support homeless people in the county.

Participants in the sleepout on Thursday, October 12, will be asked to fundraise or donate a minimum of £1,000.

Participants at last year's Oxfordshire Homeless Movement CEO Sleepout.

Yvonne Pinner, project director at Oxfordshire Homeless Movement, said: "While the CEO Sleepout is no comparison at all to the experience of homeless people, we hope that influential business professionals will get a tiny glimpse into the discomfort they experience on a daily basis.

"Then it’s over to them. While we put the money to good use with our partner organisations in Oxfordshire, we’d love for participants to continue to spread awareness about the cause and how the everyday person can help.

"All you need is a big heart, a sleeping bag, and to be willing to fundraise or donate £1,000. The money raised during the CEO Sleepout is vital to the various projects we run. £1,000 could provide 20 people with living costs for a week, provide a support worker for 20 people for a month, or provide mental health support for two guests a quarter. Every penny goes towards helping people in need."