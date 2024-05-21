Oxfordshire girl completes 22m swimming challenge for Parkinson’s UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 12-year-old girl from Cumnor, Oxfordshire has completed a challenge of swimming the equivalent length of the English Channel in twelve weeks to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Daisy Lynch’s epic challenge, which she completed at White Horse Leisure and Tennis Centre, Abingdon ended the day before her birthday and saw her swim 22 miles in total, with an average of 130 lengths a week.

The challenge, the second of its kind, was inspired by Daisy’s Grandad, Paul Mcknight, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s eleven years ago.

In 2023, 11-year-old Daisy ran 50 miles in 50 days raising over £4000 for Parkinson’s UK finishing as one of the top fundraisers for the event.

Daisy-Grace Lynch outside the leisure centre, where she completed the challenge

Paul Mcknight, Daisy’s Grandad, said:

“I have had Parkinson’s for 11 years. Last year, Daisy, signed up to run 50 miles in 50 days for Parkinson’s UK running in the snow, rain, gale force winds, and even when she was unwell. She was one of the top fundraisers with over £4,000 in sponsors, remarkable!”

“Now she has completed another challenge, swimming 22 miles (the distance of the channel from England to France) in 12 weeks at her local swimming pool.

"She swam a total of 1,416 lengths and to date has raised a further £1,800! I am so proud of her and how could I possibly give in to Parkinson’s when I have her by my side, a remarkable young girl.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently, there is no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

Beth Condie, Community Fundraiser East Anglia, Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We are so grateful to Daisy for taking on another great challenge for Parkinson’s UK. The commitment Daisy has shown to fundraising and the challenges at such a young age is remarkable.”

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”