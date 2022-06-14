Oxfordshire firefighters using quieter battery tools release a trapped muntjac deer caught in a fence tangle

Firefighters released a trapped muntjac deer that had become tangled up in fencing in countryside near Bicester.

By Roseanne Edwards
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:16 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:29 am
The scene near Bicester yesterday morning
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue was called to the area yesterday morning (Monday) after a dog walker spotted the distressed animal.

The service posted the story on their social media page employing good use of a pun.

"A dog walker came across this muntjac deer who had got itself trapped in metal fencing this morning in Bicester.

Firefighters release the muntjac deer which had got trapped in a metal fence

"Using (quieter) battery powered tools firefighters from Bicester Fire Station released it back into the wild, fortunately only suffering minor injuries from where it had tried to free itself.

"We are pleased to report it has now been reunited with its nearest and deerest.”

