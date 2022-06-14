Oxfordshire firefighters using quieter battery tools release a trapped muntjac deer caught in a fence tangle

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue was called to the area yesterday morning (Monday) after a dog walker spotted the distressed animal.
The service posted the story on their social media page employing good use of a pun.
"A dog walker came across this muntjac deer who had got itself trapped in metal fencing this morning in Bicester.
"Using (quieter) battery powered tools firefighters from Bicester Fire Station released it back into the wild, fortunately only suffering minor injuries from where it had tried to free itself.
"We are pleased to report it has now been reunited with its nearest and deerest.”