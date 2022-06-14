Oxfordshire firefighters using quieter battery tools release a trapped muntjac deer caught in a fence tangle

The scene near Bicester yesterday morning

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue was called to the area yesterday morning (Monday) after a dog walker spotted the distressed animal.

The service posted the story on their social media page employing good use of a pun.

"A dog walker came across this muntjac deer who had got itself trapped in metal fencing this morning in Bicester.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters release the muntjac deer which had got trapped in a metal fence

"Using (quieter) battery powered tools firefighters from Bicester Fire Station released it back into the wild, fortunately only suffering minor injuries from where it had tried to free itself.