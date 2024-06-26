Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue launch campaign to keep people safe around water this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the weather becomes warmer, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched a campaign aimed at keeping people safe around water over the summer months.

The service has released advice to those looking to cool down in the county’s many waterways and lakes this summer.

They first advise swimmers to use supervised venues or swimming pools rather than using open water, if possible.

However, if swimming in open water, people should always remain aware of hidden dangers below the surface that can result in illness, injury and even death.

People must also be conscious of the temperatures in reservoirs, quarries or lakes, which can remain very cold even on very warm days.

The service also reminds swimmers to be extremely careful in rivers, which could have strong currents below the surface and could result in swimmers getting into trouble.

Deb Forder, safety manager for Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Open water can look appealing, especially on warm days, but it is also very dangerous. That is why the practical advice we’re offering is so important, particularly during the summer, when residents are more likely to be tempted to take a dip.

“Please consider things such as letting friends and family know your route near water and what time you should return. Carry a whistle to draw attention if you do get into difficulties.

“A simple change to our behaviour can reduce the risk of drowning. Avoiding high risk areas, being aware of your surroundings and knowing how to react if you or someone else falls in can help save lives.

“The advice is to expect the unexpected when you’re in the water. The shock of cold water will make your muscles become weaker; you may not be able to keep yourself afloat or pull yourself out. Your body will shiver, which will affect your coordination and your swimming ability. Respect the water, even if you’re a good swimmer and familiar with the river, lake or reservoir. Be water aware.”