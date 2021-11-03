Oxfordshire developers donate funding to help Banbury area nursery 'refresh' its playground

The children of Saltway Nursery in Bodicote explore their new outdoor equipment (Submitted photo)

Oxfordshire developer David Wilson Homes has donated funding to help Saltway Day Nursery in Bodicote 'refresh' its playground.

The homebuilder, which is creating a new community close to the nursery at The Pavilions, contributed £500 to the nursery.

The donation was put towards brand new playground equipment, including miniature slides for the children to push their toys down, dens for the children to do some reading outdoors and other assorted activities.

Karen Day, manager and director at Saltway Day Nursey, said: “We are very grateful for this donation from David Wilson Homes. The children are having so much fun with the drain pipes and the lovely den.

“We’d like to offer our thanks for this kind gift for the children and staff of Saltway Day Nursery. We hope this equipment will help provide our children a fun, dynamic environment for them to learn and play.”

The benefits of learning in the classroom are endless, but being outside allows children to express themselves freely where there aren’t any space restraints.

Some benefits of outdoor play include encouraging children to lead an active lifestyle, while the understanding and appreciation of nature and the environment allows them to develop social skills and independence to make discoveries for themselves.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Outdoor play is very important for children’s development and we’re delighted that we could support Saltway Day Nursery to allow them to purchase new equipment and revamp their play area.