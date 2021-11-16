Oxfordshire County Council opens consultation for works to improve access to Banbury rail station

Commuters, residents, and businesses in Banbury can have their say from today (Tuesday November 16) on proposed improvement works at Tramway Road, near Banbury Station, until December 14. The work is set to improve access to the station and is part of the town regeneration plans.

Oxfordshire County Council has launched a consultation to gather views on plans to improve the road layout and facilities around Banbury Station – and ultimately access to the station – for cyclists, pedestrians and those using public transport.

The aim is to improve journey times for buses, taxis, pedestrians and cyclists, connectivity between southern Banbury and Banbury town centre and reduce congestion from the A4260/Bridge Street junction, improving air quality.

People can take part in the consultation by visiting https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banburystationCllr Duncan Enright, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for travel and development strategy, said: “Banbury residents rightly demand better ways to get around on foot, by bike or scooter, or on buses and taxis.

"We all want to see the train station better used and improved. An improved link between Banbury's great town centre to the railway station will provide a platform for regeneration of Oxfordshire's largest town.

"The proposed works will make buses link better with trains, as well as improving access for pedestrians and cyclists. The Tramway Road improvements will mean better bus connectivity from the south of Banbury to the town centre and make it easier for Banbury residents to make walking, cycling, catching a bus, getting a taxi, or taking a train part of their daily routine.”

Proposals include:

Oxfordshire County Council has opened a public consultation for views on how to improve access to Banbury station via Tramway Road (Image from Oxfordshire County Council)

- Extending Tramway Road to Station Approach.

- Providing a pedestrian, cycle, bus and taxi only connection between Bridge Street and Tramway Road via Banbury Station.

- Improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists by providing a new footway and cycleway from Tramway Road to the station forecourt.

- Adding new bus stops at the station and an additional car passenger drop off and collection facility on Tramway Road.

- Providing new vehicle access to the station surface car park via Tramway Road.

- Improving access to the western station car park from the south of the town.

The improvement work is part of the wider regeneration of Banbury and has been designed to support the Cherwell Local Plan , Banbury Vision and Masterplan SPD, Local Transport Plan, and the emerging Oxfordshire Plan 2050.

The county council held a public consultation in early 2020 to gather initial feedback on the scheme. The revised proposals have been prepared using feedback from the previous consultation.