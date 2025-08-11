Oxfordshire County Council has spent almost £2.5million on the rollout of 20mph speed limits – an underspend on the original £8m budget.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £2.5m has been spent by OCC on having the speed limits applied in towns and villages through the county including many in the Banbury area.

A plan to make Banbury town fully 20mph compliant was revised to keep main roads at 30mph after a big public outcry. And an opposition group has called the scheme ‘an expensive mess’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county’s 20mph speed limits will rarely be enforced, but the county council planners hope they will change drivers’ mindsets.

Oxfordshire County Council has reduced its £8m budget for reducing speed limits to £4.2m. Picture by Getty

OCC approved funding for the rollout of 20mph in areas where it has support from the parish council and the county councillor for that ward.

So far, the council has spent £2,487,243 on the scheme since 2022, a Freedom of Information request sent by the Local Democracy Reporting Service has shown. A further £425,000 is forecast to be spent by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

The initial budget for scheme was up to £8m, but the county council confirmed it had reduced this to £4.2m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said one of the reasons for this was that more existing poles had been used than expected.

The cost is expected to come under the £4.2m budget, but final costs for the delivery stage of the project will not be known for a few months.

Andrew Gant, county council cabinet member for transport management, said: “This has been a fantastically successful programme, delivering real safety benefits for local communities, and representing terrific value for Oxfordshire residents.

“The scheme has come in under budget not once but twice, presenting opportunities to further support other vital services delivered by the county council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More than 300 local communities took up or offer to take part, with the active involvement in each case of both the local county councillor and the parish or town council.

“It’s a great example of efficient and effective delivery at county scale, with detailed input and knowledge from local people and elected representatives.”

But conservative councillor Liam Walker, leader of the Oxfordshire Alliance opposition group, criticised the way the project had been handled and called it “an expensive mess”.

He added: “Rather than follow guidance about traffic calming and other such measures for 20mph roads they opted to just change signs and in many cases, this has made little difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now the same councillors are moaning to Thames Valley Police because they won’t go out and hammer motorists with tickets in 20mph areas.”

The unspent £3.8m allocation remained in the council finances ahead of the 2024-25 budget which was approved in February 2024.

Speed cameras or traffic calming measures are not included in the scheme, and parish and town councils will have to fund this if they want them.

Thames Valley Police is responsible for enforcing 20mph speed limits, but the county council is willing to work with the force in areas where limits are being broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speed limits between Banbury and Oxford may also be reduced if a county plan goes ahead. A consultation was opened in June.

The council spent £701,216 between 2022/23, £1,626,315 in 2023/24, £1,113,139 in 2024/25 and £46,753 so far this year.