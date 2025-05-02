Oxfordshire County Council election: Results for Banbury and the county
The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Oxfordshire County Council for the first time
And on a day of drama across the country, the Conservatives lost more than half of their seats.
Labour lost three seats but become the authority's second largest party with 12 councillors.
Here are the overall seats won by the parties:
- Liberal Democrats - 36
- Conservatives- 10
- Labour/Labour and Co-operative - 12
- Green - 7
- Reform - 1
- Independent Oxford Alliance - 1
- Independent - 1
- Henley Residents Group - 1
Here are the results in the Banbury wards:
Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote
- David Richard Hingley – Liberal Democrats 1156 – elected
- Adam Nell – Conservatives – 938
- Paul Brian – Jeffreys- Reform UK – 786
- Dom Vaitkus – Labour Party – 233
- Catherine Linda Ward – Green Party – 143
Banbury Calthorpe
- Isabel Creed – Labour Party – 721 elected
- Ian Andrew Harwood – Conservatives – 627
- Michael John Wardle – Reform UK – 535
- Samuel James Burnett – Green Party – 221
- Mark Chivers – Liberal Democrats – 183
Banbury Easington
- Kieron Mallon – Conservatives – 1103 elected
- John Jefferson Brown – Reform UK – 661
- Anne Felicia Cullen – Labour and Co-operative Party – 522
- Philip Stewart Holt – Green Party – 162
- Rob Pattenden – Liberal Democrats – 155
- Phil Richards – Independent – 63
Banbury Grimsbury and Castle
- Paul Austin Sargent – Conservatives – 713 elected
- Rebecca Biegel – Labour and Co-operative Party – 696
- Cassi Bellingham- Independent- 368
- Sophie Parker-Manuel – Liberal Democrats – 253
- Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski – Green Party – 219
Banbury Hardwick
- Andrew Crichton – Labour and Co-operative Party – 567 elected
- Stephen Christopher Hartley – Reform UK – 512
- Oliver Perera – Conservatives – 430
- Christophe Aramini- Liberal Democrats – 170
- Chris Nelson – Green Party – 146
- Simon Zachary Garrett – Independent – 98
Banbury Ruscote
- Mark Cherry – Labour and Co-operative Party – 847 elected
- Peter Burns – Reform UK – 712
- Taraji Ogunnubi – Conservatives – 368
- Ruthi Brandt – Green Party – 151
- Mark Petterson – Liberal Democrats – 125
- Julie Battison – Independent – 119
Chipping Norton
- Geoff Saul – Labour and Co-operative Party – 965 elected
- David Rogers – Conservatives – 755
- Henry Watt – Reform UK – 668
- Leslie Barbera Channon – Liberal Democrats – 259
- Claire Eliane Lasko – Green Party – 228
Cropredy and Hook Norton
- Christopher David Brant – Liberal Democrats – 1401 elected
- Eddie Reeves – Conservatives – 1348
- Lynda Martin – Reform UK – 740
- Helen Margaret Oldfield – Labour Party – 261
- Jenny Tamblyn – Green Party – 154
Deddington
- Gareth Daniel Epps – Liberal Democrats – 1050 elected
- Arash Fatemian – Conservatives – 870
- Paul James Yoward – Reform UK – 637
- Sian Tohill-Martin – Labour Party – 273
- Aaron James Bliss – Green Party – 249
