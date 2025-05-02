Oxfordshire County Council election: Results for Banbury and the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Oxfordshire County Council for the first time

And on a day of drama across the country, the Conservatives lost more than half of their seats.

Labour lost three seats but become the authority's second largest party with 12 councillors.

Here are the overall seats won by the parties:

Liberal Democrats - 36

Conservatives- 10

Labour/Labour and Co-operative - 12

Green - 7

Reform - 1

Independent Oxford Alliance - 1

Independent - 1

Henley Residents Group - 1

Here are the results in the Banbury wards:

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote

David Richard Hingley – Liberal Democrats 1156 – elected

Adam Nell – Conservatives – 938

Paul Brian – Jeffreys- Reform UK – 786

Dom Vaitkus – Labour Party – 233

Catherine Linda Ward – Green Party – 143

Banbury Calthorpe

Isabel Creed – Labour Party – 721 elected

Ian Andrew Harwood – Conservatives – 627

Michael John Wardle – Reform UK – 535

Samuel James Burnett – Green Party – 221

Mark Chivers – Liberal Democrats – 183

Banbury Easington

Kieron Mallon – Conservatives – 1103 elected

John Jefferson Brown – Reform UK – 661

Anne Felicia Cullen – Labour and Co-operative Party – 522

Philip Stewart Holt – Green Party – 162

Rob Pattenden – Liberal Democrats – 155

Phil Richards – Independent – 63

Banbury Grimsbury and Castle

Paul Austin Sargent – Conservatives – 713 elected

Rebecca Biegel – Labour and Co-operative Party – 696

Cassi Bellingham- Independent- 368

Sophie Parker-Manuel – Liberal Democrats – 253

Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski – Green Party – 219

Banbury Hardwick

Andrew Crichton – Labour and Co-operative Party – 567 elected

Stephen Christopher Hartley – Reform UK – 512

Oliver Perera – Conservatives – 430

Christophe Aramini- Liberal Democrats – 170

Chris Nelson – Green Party – 146

Simon Zachary Garrett – Independent – 98

Banbury Ruscote

Mark Cherry – Labour and Co-operative Party – 847 elected

Peter Burns – Reform UK – 712

Taraji Ogunnubi – Conservatives – 368

Ruthi Brandt – Green Party – 151

Mark Petterson – Liberal Democrats – 125

Julie Battison – Independent – 119

Chipping Norton

Geoff Saul – Labour and Co-operative Party – 965 elected

David Rogers – Conservatives – 755

Henry Watt – Reform UK – 668

Leslie Barbera Channon – Liberal Democrats – 259

Claire Eliane Lasko – Green Party – 228

Cropredy and Hook Norton

Christopher David Brant – Liberal Democrats – 1401 elected

Eddie Reeves – Conservatives – 1348

Lynda Martin – Reform UK – 740

Helen Margaret Oldfield – Labour Party – 261

Jenny Tamblyn – Green Party – 154

Deddington

Gareth Daniel Epps – Liberal Democrats – 1050 elected

Arash Fatemian – Conservatives – 870

Paul James Yoward – Reform UK – 637

Sian Tohill-Martin – Labour Party – 273

Aaron James Bliss – Green Party – 249