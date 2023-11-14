Oxfordshire County Council appoint 'well equipped' new director of children’s services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisa Lyons will join the team at the council in early February after moving from her position as director of children and family services at Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
With nearly 30 years' work in safeguarding, social care, youth offending, special education needs and disabilities, education, and inclusion services, she brings a wealth of experience to her new role.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lisa said: “I am truly privileged to be able to join Oxfordshire County Council as the director of children’s services. I am joining a council that is determined to make a positive difference to children and young people. The enthusiasm, dedication and professionalism of those I’ve already met shines through. They recognise that we have improvements to make for children and young people with SEND, and everyone is working hard, developing a plan that will deliver the necessary changes.
“I’m very much looking forward to working with councillors, staff and our partners, building on the good work that’s already underway.”
Cllr John Howson, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education, and young people’s services, said: “Lisa has extensive experience across many organisations in children’s services, including SEND and service transformation at a senior level.
“In Oxfordshire, work on our improvement journey for children and young people with SEND continues and is an absolute priority. I’m confident with Lisa’s proven track record, she is well equipped to lead the way, ensuring every child and young person in Oxfordshire gets the very best start in life.”