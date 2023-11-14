Oxfordshire County Council appoint 'well equipped' new director of children’s services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Lyons will join the team at the council in early February after moving from her position as director of children and family services at Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

With nearly 30 years' work in safeguarding, social care, youth offending, special education needs and disabilities, education, and inclusion services, she brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa said: “I am truly privileged to be able to join Oxfordshire County Council as the director of children’s services. I am joining a council that is determined to make a positive difference to children and young people. The enthusiasm, dedication and professionalism of those I’ve already met shines through. They recognise that we have improvements to make for children and young people with SEND, and everyone is working hard, developing a plan that will deliver the necessary changes.

Lisa Lyons will bring a wealth of experience to her new role as director of children’s services with Oxfordshire County Council.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with councillors, staff and our partners, building on the good work that’s already underway.”

Cllr John Howson, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education, and young people’s services, said: “Lisa has extensive experience across many organisations in children’s services, including SEND and service transformation at a senior level.