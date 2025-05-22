Oxfordshire Chief Fire Officer’s tributes to Bicester fire victims

Oxfordshire Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall has paid tribute to the three people - including two of his firefighters - who died in the Bicester fire.

Oxfordshire firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler, and member of the public Dave Chester, tragically lost their lives at the major fire at Bicester Motion on Thursday May 15.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall broke the tragic news to the media last week in an emotional press conference.

This week, he paid tributes to Jennie, Martyn and Dave.

He said: "Jennie was a truly dedicated firefighter, known by her crews for her warm smile and her fearless, can-do attitude. Her commitment to her community was unwavering, and she played a significant role in supporting local fire station events. Jennie's positive spirit and devotion to her role as a firefighter will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"Martyn was a truly committed firefighter whose career in the fire sector spanned across many years with several services, including Oxfordshire, Royal Berkshire and the London Fire Brigade. He was the first Oxfordshire fire cadet to become an on-call firefighter demonstrating true passion and commitment to the service. He was well known for his laughter and was a true professional, deeply loved by all those who knew him. He will be fondly remembered by his colleagues and the communities he served.

"Both Jennie and Martyn demonstrated exemplary bravery and service throughout their careers. Their loss has deeply affected all those who knew, loved and served with them."

He added: "I also want to acknowledge the sad loss of Dave Chester during this incident. Dave was a well-loved and cherished person in the Bicester community, as well as a personal friend to all at Bicester Motion. The way he was known and respected by so many is a true reflection of his character.

"This tragic event is testament to the courage, selflessness and unwavering dedication of all those who responded to this major incident to keep our communities safe.

"As we mourn the loss of Jennie, Martyn and Dave, let us also celebrate their lives and the impact they had on those around them. Their legacy will live on in the hearts of their loved ones, colleagues and their communities."

A joint statement has also been put out on behalf of Wayne Bowcock, Chief Fire Officer at Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Cllr Jeff Brooks, chair of Royal Berkshire Fire Authority.

It said: “As a service we are devastated by the immense loss suffered at the recent fire at Bicester Motion.”

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the families and friends of Martyn Sadler, Jennie Logan and Dave Chester, and we would like to offer our deepest condolences to all those affected.”

“To Martyn Sadler and Jennie Logan, your bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten”.

“Martyn started his wholetime firefighter training with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service. He then spent more than 15 years working across a number of roles based at Slough, Langley, Learning and Development, and Maidenhead, before taking on a new wholetime role with London Fire Brigade. Martyn was also serving as an On-call Firefighter with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Martyn was a highly valued colleague and a dedicated public servant, who showed courage and determination throughout his career. We know that his loss is being felt greatly across our Service and our communities.

“Our thoughts remain with the two firefighters currently in hospital.

“We join our partners in asking that you respect the family’s privacy and give them the space to grieve during this difficult time.”